Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104,757 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 224,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 92,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

ANF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

