Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,851 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.00. 1,969,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

