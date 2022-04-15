Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 644,647 Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMOGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 644,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,000.

BATS:PSMO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82.

