Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 644,647 Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 644,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,000.
BATS:PSMO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (PSMO)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.