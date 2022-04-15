Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 59,069 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 214.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,642 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,069 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

