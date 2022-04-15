Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 455,560 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating) by 581.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 533,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455,560 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF were worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

BATS PSMD traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,351 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52.

