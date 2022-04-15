Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,812 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $99.67. 2,251,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

