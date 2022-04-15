Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,457 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR stock traded down $6.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.55. 1,451,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,897. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

