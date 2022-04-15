Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,430 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.

LLY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,128. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $287.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

