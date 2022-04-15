Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,634 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,551 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,634 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,552,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $907,215,000 after acquiring an additional 194,326 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after purchasing an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.88) to GBX 6,100 ($79.49) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.46) to GBX 4,850 ($63.20) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.76) to GBX 5,100 ($66.46) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,348.63.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.87. 2,643,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,065. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

