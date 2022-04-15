Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 117,987 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 183.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,393 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,987 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,050,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.