Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.88 Million Investment in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 209,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $1,062,301.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 565,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,020. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

