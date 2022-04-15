Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 112,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 59,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

