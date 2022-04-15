Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,095 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 202,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.81. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

