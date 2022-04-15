Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $7.82 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,718 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 104.9% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

