Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,852 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of G-III Apparel Group worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.68. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

