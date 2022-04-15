Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 179.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,571 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in State Street by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STT traded down $7.04 on Thursday, hitting $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,805,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.65. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

