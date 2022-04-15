Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,206 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,016,000 after acquiring an additional 201,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,535,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,770,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $105.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

