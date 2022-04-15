Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.11. 58,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,545. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USNA shares. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $169,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

