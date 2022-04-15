Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,127 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

FOXA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,279. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.