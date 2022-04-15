Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $11.86 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.33.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $15.04 on Thursday, reaching $321.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,827. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

