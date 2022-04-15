Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $10.22 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,872 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,209. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $147.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

