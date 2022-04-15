Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $3,252,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,707,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.25 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average is $140.05.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.56.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

