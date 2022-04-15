Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 92,304 ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,304 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of ManTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter worth $216,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $83.85 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MANT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

