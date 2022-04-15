Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 182,838 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 5,166.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,838 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 38.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,472,315. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBX. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

