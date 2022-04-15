Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,539 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 174,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 80,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,380,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,706,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.63 and a 200 day moving average of $130.07. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

