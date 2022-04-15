Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 127,309 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 210.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,698 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,309 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.76 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $762,250.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.