Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.00. 2,785,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,208. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

Kohl’s Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.