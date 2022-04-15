Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.42.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.39%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.33.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

