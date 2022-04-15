Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 178.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.61.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $331.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.37 and a 200 day moving average of $320.73. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.78 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

