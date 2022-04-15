Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Shares of ADI traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $156.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,227,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average of $169.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

