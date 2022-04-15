Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 699.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,585 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Invesco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $25,656,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

