Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.13) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

TTE opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.