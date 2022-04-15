Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 371,615 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,615 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Chico’s FAS worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHS opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

