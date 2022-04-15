Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 201,934 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 528.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,934 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,820 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 55,101 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 516,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 24,939,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,470,895. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.