Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 164,026 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 146.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 276,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,026 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $49.39.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

About CONSOL Energy (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.