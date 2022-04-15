Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

OXSQ stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $201.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,390.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,339 shares of company stock worth $261,965 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares during the period. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

