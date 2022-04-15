Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Overstock.com comprises about 0.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 2,548.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,569 shares of company stock worth $899,645. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $38.41. 1,405,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.92. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.