Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.96

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.22. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 272,337 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $46,582.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,830 in the last three months. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,752,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 374,033 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

