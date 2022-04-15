Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.