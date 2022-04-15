Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ORTIF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

