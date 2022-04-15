Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.19 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will announce $150.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.56 million. Orion Group reported sales of $153.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $651.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.46 million to $670.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $694.77 million, with estimates ranging from $690.65 million to $698.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

ORN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 209,588 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,319 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 159,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,635. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

