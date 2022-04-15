Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Orion Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORN. B. Riley dropped their target price on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 159,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,635. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 209,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 153,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

