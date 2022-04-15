Origin Dollar Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $98.95 million and approximately $784,145.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00044890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.29 or 0.07549051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,930.79 or 0.99904138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00041552 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 99,271,445 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

