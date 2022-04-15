Origin Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $611,861.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $98.86 million and approximately $611,861.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.22 or 0.07475839 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.00 or 0.99794193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041391 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 99,279,068 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

