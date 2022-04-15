Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.51. Organovo has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Organovo by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Organovo in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Organovo during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

