Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of Organovo stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.51. Organovo has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
