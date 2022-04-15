Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.96

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 1094757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59.

About Orca Gold (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

