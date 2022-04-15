Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 23,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,590,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,171. Oracle has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

