Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Blue Owl Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.20 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $587,723,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344,821 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $147,703,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,377 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

