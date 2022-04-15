Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. Ooma has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $345.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after buying an additional 233,823 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 171,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 165,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1,578.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 164,826 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.