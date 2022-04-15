Onooks Tops One Day Trading Volume of $228,109.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Onooks has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $228,109.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.48 or 0.07473984 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,365.53 or 1.00180493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00041382 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.